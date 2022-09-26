CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pierpont’s Center for Workforce Education will be hosting an Aircraft Structures Technician Training (ASTT) course that aims to teach aircraft basics and structure technology.

While registration ends on Sept. 28, classes will take place over 4 evenings per week from 6-10 p.m., running from Oct. 10 through Nov. 17. It will be limited to 18 participants per class at $2250 per person, with financial aid options available.

Participants will attend in-person at the Pierpont’s Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center and engage with “hands-on exercises and shop skills development in assembly tools, teardown, aircraft rupture identification, repair, and assembly, along with shop math and blueprint reading.”

Course graduates will know:

Basic equipment/tool applications.

Manufacturing safety requirements and individual practices that assure a safe workplace.

Shop math and blueprint reading.

Shop skills – assembly tools, drilling, reaming, countersinking.

Fastener installation – fastener pattern layouts, solid rivet installation.

Individual and group communication and problem-solving skills.

To learn more about the course, click here.