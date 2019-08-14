Law enforcement officials encourage safety around school buses

WESTON, W.Va. – Now that school is back in session in some counties, law enforcement officials are encouraging drivers to keep everyone safe on the roads.

Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory advises motorists to allow for extra time on commutes that go past school zones.

Speed limits around schools drop to 15 miles an hour when students are present, and passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing is a serious offense.

“School bus drivers can file a complaint with the police department, and citations can be issued if a car does overtake a school bus while its flashing signals are on. So that’s a specific statute,” said Gregory

Gregory said up to six months of jail time could be assessed for passing a school bus with its stop sign illuminated.