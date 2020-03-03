Lewis County school staff share bedtime stories on Facebook

WESTON, W.Va. – Brandon Carder’s third grade class was gathered around him in the library at Peterson Central Elementary School Monday morning to hear him read ‘Yertle the Turtle’ out loud.

But, thanks to modern technology, other kids will enjoy it later this week as part of an effort by the school to provide bedtime stories to students of all ages.

PCES staff members read a bedtime story on Facebook with their own families

“People are being pulled in so many different ways. Maybe they don’t have the time, maybe they’re working an evening job. This is a way for parents, once a week at least, to give their kids that read-aloud experience, even if they don’t have the time themselves,” said Carder.

Now teachers and staff at Peterson Central are taking to social media and posting videos of readings like Carder’s on the school’s Facebook page every Wednesday night.

Staff members have volunteered to record a video all year long, and they said it gives kids a lot to enjoy.

“Well, I love reading. It’s one of my favorite subjects to teach, and I think that it let kids escape into a different world. If they need an escape, use their imagination,” said third-grade teacher Liz Garton, who is one of the many staff members to read in one of the videos.

“Twenty minutes of a day greatly impacts students’ academic scores on testing and how they’re doing in school, as well as giving them the companionship and the support, and letting them know that teachers are caring for them, not just when they’re here at school, but as they go home, as well,” Carder said.

Children may not have a family at home to tell them stories, and that makes this effort all the more important, since even a short time reading can also impact their academic performance, too.