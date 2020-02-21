Lewis County Schools hosts early school registration event

WESTON, W.Va. – Parents with young children in Lewis County were getting a head start on signing their children up for school Friday afternoon.

Lewis County Schools held a special Pre-K and kindergarten registration event in Weston to help parents get everything they need done before sending their children to school in the following fall.

Organizers said that although Pre-K classes aren’t required, there’s still plenty for children to learn.

“It’s really not an instructional program. It’s more for socialization, getting kids to become more self-aware, and become self-independent so that they can do things once they enter kindergarten. So it’s a preparatory program for kindergarten,” said Carol Williams, director of special education and Pre-K at Lewis County Schools.

Williams said the event also helps the school system get a better idea of how many teachers they will need to have available for the next school year.

