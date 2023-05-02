FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County are helping as many people as possible fall in love with literature within the county.

Literacy Volunteers of Marion County is a nonprofit organization that assists individuals with free one on one tutoring of math and English as well as helping them learn the English language if it isn’t their first.

Annually, volunteers with the program will read to preschools and head starts within Marion County, distributing books to every child in attendance. This year the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County wanted to dig deeper and start reading to early head start programs, teaching two- and three-year-old toddlers the joy that comes with reading.

“Our belief is everyone has the right to learn to read and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Susan May, the Director of Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. “The earlier you can get them interested in a book and the earlier you can their attention and draw their love of a book, the better reader you’re going to have in the end.”

Literacy Volunteer, Robin, reading to children at East Fairmont High School.

Robin Mazzie, a volunteer with the program, spoke on why she joined the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. “I’ve learned how important this program is in the county and how many lives it’s changed and how many lives it’s touched. We need to keep supporting the literacy program.”

On Tuesday, May and Mazzie read nursery rhymes to toddlers at East Fairmont High School’s Child Care Center to demonstrate the incorporation of music with reading to draw the children’s attention. Each child went home with a nursery rhyme book of their own.

The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County are calling for volunteers to help with readings and events. If you are interested in helping or utilizing Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, you can find them at the links provided.