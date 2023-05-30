PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — This spring, two students from Tucker County High School were able to get a local in-depth experience on the road to their certification in the pharmaceutical industry.

According to a press release, St. George Medical Clinic Pharmacy in Parsons hosted Paige Shaffer and Joselyn Burnside, who were a part of the Tucker County High School Pharmacy Technician Certification Program, by giving them an opportunity to work alongside staff at the pharmacy as well as online courses.

“My favorite part of the program is getting to actually work in the pharmacy setting and understanding the job behind the scenes,” Shaffer said.

At the end of the program, both students will take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam in order to become Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhTs). After gaining certification, the students will be qualified to enter the workforce as CPhTs once they complete high school or they may continue their education in the pharmaceutical field.

“This year’s students will no doubt succeed in life outside of their high school career, and we at St. George Medical Clinic Pharmacy are proud to say we helped contribute to that success,” Pharmacy Director Amanda Smith said.

St. George Medical Clinic and Pharmacy is a non-profit organization that provides family-centered health care to the residents of Tucker and surrounding counties in north central West Virginia. Click here for more information.