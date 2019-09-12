Local students win SMART529 When I Grow Up essay contest

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The winners for the SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest for elementary school students and have been announced, and the winners include one student each from Harrison, Marion and Monongalia counties.

The West Virginia State Treasure’s Office and SMART529 celebrated 12 years of the SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest with an award ceremony on Thursday morning at the West Virginia State Culture Center, according to a release from the state treasurer’s office. State Treasurer John Perdue recognized 15 West Virginia elementary school students for their essays detailing what they want to be when they grow up.

The release stated that the winners were selected from more than 3,300 entries. Each winner received $500 invested into a SMART529 WV Direct Account. An additional $4,500 was awarded to Jaylynn Gano of East Hardy Early Middle School in Hardy County, after being selected as the grand prize winner during a random drawing at the event.

Each winning student’s school was also recognized and awarded a $500 cash prize to support school programs.

Of the 15 winners, three were students from elementary schools in north central West Virginia. Those students were Braylee Ammons, a kindergarten student at Ridgedale Elementary in Monongalia County whose essay was about being an artist; Vincent Cook, a second grader from Fairmont Catholic whose essay was about being a business owner; and Corbie Campbell, a fourth grader from Lumberport Elementary in Harrison County whose essay was about being a zoo keeper.

“We are thrilled to partner with Treasurer Perdue to promote college savings in West Virginia,” said Hartford Funds Senior Vice President Jeff Coghan. “We are now seeing some of the first recipients of this award use their winnings to help further their education.”

Listed below are all of the 2019 “When I Grow Up” Contest student winners:

Winner’s Name Grade School County Occupation Keira Winkler 1st grade Jumping Branch Elementary Summers Doctor Rowan Meadows 3rd grade Maxwell Hill Elementary Raleigh Archeologist Elijah Murphy 5th grade Chapmanville Middle Logan Airline Pilot Brooke Sayre 1st grade Malden Elementary Kanawha Animal Keeper Timmothy Henry 3rd grade Beale Elementary Mason Paleontologist Jack-Tyler Creed Rife 4th grade Kanawha City Elementary Kanawha Blacksmith Braylee Ammons Kindergarten Ridgedale Elementary Monongalia Artist Vincent Cook 2nd grade Fairmont Catholic Marion Business Owner Corbie Campbell 4th grade Lumberport Elementary Harrison Zoo Keeper Stella Ann Marie van

Hilst Kindergarten Shepherdstown Elementary Jefferson Paleontologist Jaylynn Gano 2nd grade East Hardy Early Middle Hardy Biologist Savannah Wilkins 5th grade East Hardy Early Middle Hardy Media Journalist Cash McMahan 1st grade A.T. Allison Elementary Hancock Blue Angel Pilot Asa Brewer 2nd grade A.T. Allison Elementary Hancock Disney Interpreter Karlee Moix 5th grade Middle Creek Elementary Ohio Nurse

In addition to the student winners, Lumberport Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kimberly Howell was awarded $2,500 cash for her essay about how she planned to educate children about going to college and saving with the SMART529 program.

“We rely on teachers to emphasize the importance of saving for higher education. I am thrilled to we are able to reward one of them for making a special effort to encourage students to think beyond high school,” said Perdue.