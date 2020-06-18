Marion County Board of Education announced a new one-to-one technology movement

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Board of Education announced at its meeting on Monday June 15, that the board will be able to provide enough laptops for every student in Marion County. ​

Thanks to funding from the CARES Act, and many other sources of funding, Marion County will be able to have a one-to-one ratio with their technology students. Every student from kindergarten to 12th grade will have the opportunity to have a personal laptop, if the pandemic continues to affect being physically ​present in the schools.

“We are very excited to be able to be an actual one-to-one county,” said Superintendent Randy Farley. “We’ve never been there fully, but we have had a lot of devices. We’ve never come up with enough to be able to say everybody can take it home if we got in a situation where we had to be fully remote.”

The county will spend an estimated $2.2 million on all the devices. They put the order for Chromebooks from Alpha Technologies and hope to receive all of the laptops by the middle of September. ​

Farley said they still have no definite decision on if the new school year will take place physically in schools or at home. Either way, he said these new resources of technology will help advance the students learning wherever they are next year.