Marion County students to receive new laptops for upcoming school year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Board of education is set to provide chrome books to all students in Marion County.

On Wednesday evening the board discussed school re-entry plans for the county. A main focus in this plan was for students to have their own school laptop for the upcoming school year. Marion County technology, transportation and child nutrition administrator assistant, Chad Norman, discussed the benefits of the new Chromebook laptops.

“We thought it was a good idea to reach out to our community to make sure our students had an opportunity for distance learning, blended learning or virtual learning, giving the status of COVID-19,” explained Norman.

The county used the Care Act money that they recieved and funding from other departments to purchase the computers for their students. Norman explained that the board is a little disappointed because the laptops are on back order, but they anticipate delivery towards the end of October or beginning of November.

In the meantime, Marion County Board of Education will have students use refurbished laptops and iPads until the new one come in.

“It might not be a new device, but it will certainly be workable and get them through the difficult times until our new Chromebooks come,” Norman revealed.

Norman mentioned Marion County teachers have received professional development with their Chromebooks and are looking forward to using them.