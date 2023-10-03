ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — At the end of the last school year, Midland Elementary School staff were told that they would no longer be receiving Title I funding. As a result, the school no longer has access to resources that are funded by Title I for the current school year.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, Title I provides financial assistance to local education agencies and schools that have high percentages of poor children to help them meet “challenging state academic standards.” Therefore, recipients of these funds are typically schools with the highest percentages of students who come from low-income households.

Randolph County Schools released a statement regarding the matter and said that over the past five years, Midland Elementary School “has consistently been identified as the school with the lowest percent needy population in the county while also demonstrating the highest academic achievement.”

The department also said that over those five years, the amount of Title I funding allocation for the county has significantly decreased. However, the cost of funding Title I programs and salaries has gone up during that same time period.

Title I services are reevaluated by Randolph County Schools each year, and the elementary school could requalify in the future if its percentage of needy students increases and/or lower academic achievement is demonstrated. The county keeps a needy percent list and bases its reevaluations on each school’s ranking on this list.

Although Midland Elementary School can’t utilize Title I services, the school still has access to Title II and Title IV funding. These funds can be used to offer supplemental professional development opportunities and supplies to accelerate learning, according to Randolph County Schools’ statement.