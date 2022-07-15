MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fifty-four West Virginia-area students who are working to get into the healthcare field have earned scholarships from the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation.

The awards range between $1,000 and $2,500 annually and were awarded based on financial need, academic performance and a letter each applicant wrote about why they selected the health career they wish to enter. Students in 13 counties in north central West Virginia and two counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania are eligible for Mon Health scholarships.

Gilmer County Students

Stacy Fisher of Cedarville, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Excelsior College, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Emma Fox of Glenville, who is seeking a Pre-Med degree from Marshall University, was awarded the Gail W. Cunningham Scholarship.

Madison Mohr of Normantown, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Harrison County Students

Jennifer Grace Amos of Bridgeport, who is seeking a Biomedical Engineering degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Scholarship.

Emily Bennett of Lost Creek, who is seeking a Nursing degree at Fairmont State University, was awarded the Robert & Sharon Lynch Scholarship.

Faye Carroll of Shinnston, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Virginia Ann Harris Memorial Scholarship.

Ta’Marra Cook of Shinnston, who is seeking a Health Science degree from Marshall University, was awarded the Robert & Sharon Lynch Scholarship.

Joseph Ellis of Bridgeport, who is seeking a Family Nurse Practitioner degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship.

Caitlin Forquer of Clarksburg, who is seeking a Pharmacy degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the John Michael Pritchard Scholarship.

Olivia Groves of Morgantown, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Virginia Ann Harris Memorial Scholarship.

Madison Stonestreet of West Milford, who is seeking a Pre-Med degree from Berea College, was awarded the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Scholarship.

Kylee Toll of Shinnston, who is seeking a Healthcare Management degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the John Michael Pritchard Scholarship.

Lewis County Students

Melody “Ryanne” Garrett of Weston, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan, was awarded the Gail W. Cunningham Scholarship.

Marinna Heath of Roanoke, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Edward & Norma Jean Skriner Scholarship.

Marion County Students

Jordan Blankenship of Fairmont, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia Junior College, was awarded the Glenn & Susan Adrian Scholarship.

Bella Bock of Fairmont, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the George D. Hott Scholarship.

Abbie Denham of Fairview, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Kaleigh Eddy of Grant Town, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Bill Hennessey Health Career Scholarship.

Alisha Tate of Fairview, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Martha Phillips Hupp Scholarship.

Abigail Tillema of Fairmont, who is seeking a Pre-Med degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Scholarship.

Lauren Williams of Fairmont, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the George D. Hott Scholarship.

Monongalia County Students

Oliva Allen of Morgantown, who is seeking a Doctorate of Occupation Therapy degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Alivia Ammons of Wadestown, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Waynesburg University, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Lily Bihun of Morgantown, who is seeking a Physician Assistant degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Denise Bohn of Pentress, who is seeking a Nursing degree from La Roche University, was awarded the Virginia Ann Harris Memorial Scholarship.

Rylee Childers of Morgantown, who is seeking a Medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Colleen Christopher of Morgantown, who is seeking a Biology (Pre-Med) degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Bill Hennessey Health Career Scholarship.

Ben Fletcher of Morgantown, who is seeking an Occupational Therapy degree from Misericordia University, was awarded the Wilma B. Nailler Scholarship.

Hayley Harman of Morgantown, who is seeking an MS Health Science degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Sadie Harvey of Morgantown, seeking a Pharmacy degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship.

Autumn Haught of Morgantown, who is seeking a Psych/Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship.

Kaylie Hegedis of Core, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Waynesburg University, was awarded the Wilma B. Nailler Scholarship.

Aubrey Neff of Morgantown, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Yohann Nenebi of Morgantown, who is seeking a Pre-Med degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Morin Nessim of Morgantown, who is seeking a Pre-Med degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Alexis Pride of Morgantown, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Waynesburg University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Jenna Sypolt of Morgantown, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Fairmont State University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Matthew Wolfe of Morgantown, seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Rachel C. Piribek Scholarship.

Preston County Students

Desiree Grimes of Kingwood, who is seeking a Health Information Technology degree from Mountwest Community & Technical College, was awarded the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Scholarship.

Sarah Savage of Kingwood, who is seeking a Master of Science in Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the George D. Hott Scholarship.

Courtney Victor of Masontown, who is seeking a Physical Therapy degree from Shenandoah University, was awarded the Greg Smajda Memorial Scholarship.

Abby Warnick of Kingwood, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Rachel C. Piribek Scholarship.

Randolph County Students

Ty Flynn of Elkins, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

McKenzie Smith of Elkins, who is seeking a Pre-Med degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the George D. Hott Scholarship.

Tucker County Students

Samantha Long of Parsons, who is seeking a Physical Therapy Assistant degree from Pierpont Community College, was awarded the Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship.

Wetzel County Students

Haleigh King of New Martinsville, who is seeking a Nursing degree from West Virginia University, was awarded the Edward & Norma Jean Skriner Scholarship.

Camren Watson of Burton, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Waynesburg University, was awarded the Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship.

Pennsylvania Students

Autumn Ansell of Connellsville, PA, who is seeking a Physician Assistant degree from St. Francis University, was awarded the John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship.

Amy DeFazio of Uniontown, PA, who is seeking a Nurse Practitioner degree from Penn State, was awarded the Nancy C. & Jerome G. Johnson Scholarship.

Nate McCusker of Fairchance, PA, who is seeking a Physician Assistant degree from Seton Hill University, was awarded the Greg Smajda Memorial Scholarship.

Jessica Moore of Waynesburg, PA, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Waynesburg University, was awarded the George D. Hott Scholarship.

Ava Shabro of Pennsylvania, who is seeking a Biology degree from the University of Pittsburgh, was awarded the Sonya Maset, RN, Nursing Scholarship, Sponsored by the David Goldberg Family.

Katie Shinkle of Fairbank, PA, who is seeking a Nursing degree from Penn State Fayette, was awarded the Iris Kapnicky Memorial Scholarship.

Kaleb Walls of Uniontown, PA, who is seeking a Pharmacy degree from the University of Pittsburgh, was awarded the Rachel C. Piribek Scholarship.

Click here to learn more about Mon Health’s scholarships or to apply for one.