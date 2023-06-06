CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than 5,000 West Virginia students have been approved for the Hope Scholarship for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, and several hundred more may be awarded in the coming weeks.

That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office.

The release said as of Monday, June 5, 1,029 applications were still being processed, and only 179 of the 6,321 applications submitted by the May 15 deadline were deemed ineligible for the program. There were also 14 families who decided to decline the award after being approved, the release said.

Families will receive $4,488.82 from the Hope Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year, according to the release. The program is designed to allow families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding on approved Hope Scholarship Program Schools and Education Service Providers. A list of those can be found here. Students entering kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible.

All applications for the 2023-2024 year “are set to be reviewed by July 1,” according to the release.

The application period for next year’s Hope Scholarship is from March 1, 2024, to May 15, 2024. Renewal applications will be available for existing Hope Scholarship recipients on Jan. 15, 2024.