CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ranking and review website Niche has released its school district rankings for 2024, and three counties in West Virginia received an A rank.

The overall rankings are based on academics, teachers, clubs & activities, diversity, college prep, administration, sports, food and resources & facilities.

1. Monongalia County Schools

With an overall A score, Mon County scored A in academics, teachers, and sports and A- in college prep and clubs & activities. Although most of the schools in the Morgantown area were highly rated, schools on the western side of the county weren’t as high at C+.

In addition to the best overall district in West Virginia, Mon County also received the distinction of best teachers in the state, per Niche’s ranking.

2. Putnam County Schools

With an overall A- score, Putnam County scores A+ in two categories—clubs & activities and sports. It also scored A- in teachers, academics and administration.

3. Ohio County Schools

The only downfall of Ohio County Schools, is the food, according to the Niche. The district scores A- in academics, clubs & activities, sports and college prep. The rest of the criteria scored in the B range, except food, which got a C+.

However, no schools in the county scores less than a B- overall.

4. Wood County Schools

Wood County Schools got an overall ranking of B, with and A in sports. It also got A- scores in clubs & activities. However, the district got a C for food and a C+ for diversity. In general, the elementary schools in the district were considered better; four elementary schools got A- scores, but no high or middle schools scored above a B+.

5. Hardy County Schools

Although Hardy County got As in several categories county-wide, no school individually scored above a B+. The county scored A for teachers and administration and was ranked the third best district to teach in.

6. Doddridge County Schools

Although ranked sixth overall with a score of B, Doddridge County did get the distinction of the best place to teach in West Virginia, according to Niche. Although it got an A+ in resources & facilities and As in clubs & activities and sports and A- in food and administration, Cs in diversity and college prep might have brought the overall score down.

7. Harrison County Schools

Although Harrison County ranked 7th overall, it was in the top five for athletics and for teachers and received As in those categories. In general, the schools in Bridgeport scored highest, with Johnson Elementary, Bridgeport Middle School and Bridgeport High School being the only schools to score in the As in the county.

8. Cabell County Schools

Cabell County got an overall B score, but it got an A in sports and ranked 2nd in the state for athletics. It was also ranked in top five school districts in the state for diversity. Like several other West Virginia school districts, in ranked poorly in food, but the worst score was in the administration category where it got a C-.

9. Marion County Schools

Marion County Schools scored an overall B but stood out in the sports category with an A. It had several high-scoring elementary schools, including White Hall, Pleasant Valley, and Jayenne which was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School.

10. Tyler County Schools

With an overall score of B, Tyler County Schools struggled in sports, where West Virginia’s other top districts excelled, according to Niche. The district scored A- in teachers and resources & faculties, but got C+ and Cs in sports, diversity and college prep. However, for teachers, Tyler County ranked 4th best in the state. No individual schools in the county received an overall A.

For a full list of school district ranking for West Virginia, visit Niche’s website.