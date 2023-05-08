CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An education-based streaming service is giving away $2,500 and faculty-wide memberships to one lucky teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week.

MagellanTV, a streaming service oriented towards science and history content, is letting anyone 13 years or older to nominate their favorite K-12 teacher to win money as well as a one-year membership to MagellanTV for the school’s entire staff.

To nominate a teacher, visit this page on the MagellanTV website. The nomination will ask you who you want to nominate, why they deserve to be recognized and where they teach, along with a few other questions.

A 2018 study by the U.S. Department of Education showed that 94% of surveyed public school teachers spent their own money on school supplies in the 2014-2015 school year, and the average amount spent per teacher was $478.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, May 12, by 8:59 p.m. EST.