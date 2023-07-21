HARRISON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Norwood Elementary School in Stonewood is undergoing an emergency closure because officials say the building is not safe for students.

The Harrison County Board of Education received a structural engineering report on Wednesday evening and called an emergency meeting.

During the July 21 meeting, the Harrison County Board of Education decided to close the school permanently.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler, who was previously a principal at Norwood, said that at this point, there are no plans to repair or reopen the school.

The approximately 270 students who attend the elementary school will be moved to neighboring schools, depending on where they are expected to attend middle school; Bridgeport area students will be moved to Simpson Elementary, and Clarksburg area students will be moved to Nutter Fort Intermediate or Primary schools.

“It’s really sad that this is the way we have to close that facility. Even though it’s aging, it’s just sad,” said Stutler. “But we’re going to make this work. We’re going to make it seamless as possible, and we’re going to be upfront and put out all the information as we get it as we develop the plans.”

The BOE is choosing to not remodel the school because repairing the 1924 building would be too expensive. “It’s already probably seen its best days,” Stutler said.

She told 12 News that to repair it, all floors of the school would have to removed and then completely rebuilt.

The Board of Education will provide bus options for the students who are forced to transfer schools.

Public closure hearings will be taking place over the next couple of months to inform the public, and the Board plans to personally call each child’s family to give them the latest information on their child’s schooling.