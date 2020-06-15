Notre Dame High School cancels graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg was scheduled to hold an in-person graduation ceremony, but it had to cancel it after a parent of one graduating student tested positive for COVID-19.

People who have been in contact with the student have been informed and are taking proper precautions to stay safe. Students have also been sent out a survey to decide whether to try to have a graduation ceremony within the next few weeks or to do something different entirely.

“It’s their graduation. I don’t want it to be what I want, what their parents want. I want it to be what they want. So, that’s my plan, before I leave today to send something out that says ‘Ok, now you’ve had a little bit of time to process it and think it over, what do you want?'” said principal Julie Frosch.

The school expects to know within the coming days what it plans to do regarding a ceremony.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories