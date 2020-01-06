Parkersburg foundation announces grants for Ritchie County teachers

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – A Parkersburg area organization is offering teachers in Ritchie County a chance to build their skills.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has announced money is available from the O. Eugene and Mary Scott Smith Memorial Fund.

The fund will provide grants to fund academic projects and staff development in Ritchie County schools, and aims to help improve education around the area.

“This fund really enables teacher to have a place that they can turn to that can help them to advance their education, so that they can make sure that the students that they’re serving get the best possible education,” said Marian Clowes, associate director for community leadership for the foundation.

Clowes said applications are due by February 15 and must be submitted through a Ritchie County school.