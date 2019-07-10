Pierpont announces interim director of National Aerospace Education Center

BRIDGEPORT W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College has announced the interim director of the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center.

Dr. Brad Gilbert is a founding faculty member of Pierpont C&TC’s aviation program, with more than 40 years of aircraft maintenance experience and 28 years teaching in higher education and workforce training.

Dr. Brad Gilbert

“The aviation maintenance field, as it is now, there is a large demand for aircraft technicians. In fact, a local community with Bombardier, Pratt & Whitney, Aurora, they are looking to grow,” said Gilbert. I’ll be more involved in the FAA in the operational aspects, also collaborating with the administration more versus typically being in the classroom from day to day.”

Gilbert said he is excited about the new position that will help him continue to grow the aviation program.

“My goal is to work collaboratively with the administration and with the stakeholders on the field. It’s going to be a team effort to help expand the program and grow. We’ve got a great faculty and staff that I’m going to rely on. I’ll rely on them and their expertise, and try to give them the resources that they need to excel in the classroom, and the instructional capacity. So, I’m very excited about taking on the challenge,” said Gilbert.

The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Center started in 1993 to support West Virginia’s growing aerospace industry, as well as Pierpont’s well-known aviation maintenance technology program.