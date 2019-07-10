Pierpont Community & Technical College hosts WV Invests info sessions

FAIRMONT W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College will provide an information session to allow the public to learn how to earn an associate degree or certificate in select programs through the West Virginia Invests grant program.

The recently-enacted state-funded program covers basic tuition and fees for high-demand fields of study affecting community colleges and certain four-year institutions.

“This is a game changer for the state. I think it’s a misconception out there in the public that this is only for students coming out of high school. Anyone can take advantage of this program. So, if you started school, and you found yourself working, and you want to get back, if you qualify, you can take advantage of this program,” said Lyla Grandstaff, student services and enrollment manager of Pierpont.

To learn how the program works, Pierpont Community & Technical College is offering information sessions geared toward answering the following questions:

· What is the West Virginia Invests Grant Program?

· How do I qualify for an Invests Grant?

· What expenses are covered/not covered; what do I have to pay?

· What other financial aid is factored into the Invests Grant?

· How do I remain qualified for the grant?

· Do I have to repay the grant?

· What academic programs are included in the high-demand fields?

· What is the difference between an associate degree and certificate program?

· I’m in. How do I apply for the WV Invests Grant?

The Information Sessions are being offered throughout Pierpont’s service area and include:

· July 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Kingwood Public Library

· July 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Lewis County High School

· July 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Pierpont’s Applied Technology Center in White Hall

· July 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Braxton County High School

· July 23 at 4:00 p.m. at Wood Technology Center Randolph County

· July 30 at 4:00 p.m. at Wood Technology Center Randolph County

· August 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the Gaston Caperton Center in Clarksburg

To RSVP, click here, or for more information, call 304-367-4907.