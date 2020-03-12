Pierpont Community & Technical College moving to online format because of coronavirus outbreak

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Pierpont Community & Technical College has made the decision to move to an online class format because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release from the school, following spring break, classes will resume via an online format beginning March 16. This format will be in effect until at least April 6. No in-person instruction will be held during this time period.

The school said all official college events, receptions, gatherings and student activities are postponed until further notice. Additionally, all non-essential college-sponsored travel is suspended until further notice.

