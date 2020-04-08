President Gee sends letter to WVU students announcing no in-person classes through summer semester

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University President Gordon Gee announced in a letter to students on Wednesday that there will be no in-person classes during the summer semester.

In the letter, President Gee also praised the WVU community’s response to COVID-19, saying he has seen great acts of service, teaching, learning and adaption to a new way of working. Gee said that the university has placed the safety of its faculty, staff, students and community above all else.

In the letter, Gee announced that there will be no on-campus classroom instruction for the entire summer term, which is scheduled to run from May 18 – August 7.

Gee said that the Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses that were originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned into an online format for the summer. Students will be notified next week if a course they are registered for will not be transitioned online or if it is moving to a different part of summer term, according to the letter.

Additionally, Gee announced that WVU is canceling all events and camps through June 30. This includes all events sponsored by WVU Extension, as well as on the Beckley and Keyser campuses, according to the letter. The letter also stated that scheduled on-campus WVU Athletic camps in June will also be cancelled along with all First-Year Trips that were scheduled for June.

Gee’s letter also stated that the New Student Orientation program, which is typically held in June, will be moved to an online experience.

To read President Gee’s letter in its entirety, click here.