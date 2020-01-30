Preston County Schools to offer ‘Morning Explorers’ Program for students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Six Preston County schools are now offering a Morning Explorers Program that allows students to be dropped off an hour early in the morning.

The federally funded program allows students to practice yoga, get organized for the day, use computers, prepare for tests and other activities during that hour. This is according to Susie Huggins, the program director who also runs the After School Explorers Program. She said this will not only greatly help students, but also the parents and guardians.

“Sometimes kids need time in the morning just to kind of get themselves focused,” Huggins said. “Sometimes like running in the door from the bus, getting breakfast and then running to class, sometimes people aren’t really morning people and kids aren’t morning people. It takes them just a minute to kind of figure out their day so it’s a really nice program.”

According to a press release, the program will be offered at Central Preston Middle School, Preston High School, Rowlesburg School, South Preston School, Terra Alta/East Preston School and West Preston library.

Huggins said the program began in late December, so there are still spots open.

“Each of the six sites that are open during the morning program can take up to 16 students so we’ve got room for some students, we’re not at capacity,” she said. “It’s a new program so it takes a little while to get the word out.”

The goal right now, Huggins explained, is to add more families and to boost the numbers. She added that if necessary and possible, they could find a way to include a few extra.

According to the press release, the grant that was used to run the Morning Explorers Program is through the 21st Century Community Learning Center program, which also helps fund the After School Explorers Program.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center program is provided completely or in part by a grant from the United States Department of Education under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, Title IV Part B, with grant administration carried out by the West Virginia Department of Education.