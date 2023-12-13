CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County school system has repaid more than $816,000 to the state and federal governments for “unallowable spending” during the pandemic.

The West Virginia Board of Education received an update on the Special Circumstances Review on Wednesday.

The state took control of Upshur County Schools this past summer after an initial review uncovered questionable expenditures for food, pool passes and staff retreats.

Current superintendent Christy Miller was appointed after the state’s takeover. She told 12 News the financial hit of making those repayments could land the school system back under “financial watch.”

“It just means that we are really going to have to watch all of our spending,” said Miller. “We can’t go out and purchase every program that comes down the pike.”

Miller told 12 News that while the investigation continues, it shouldn’t take the focus off the system’s current students.

“The public needs to understand that we don’t know everything yet,” said Miller. “It could be years before we know everything regarding the other investigations that are going on external to what was brought about through this discovery phase and looking into the various programs. So, the one thing is we cannot let that continue to prevent us from providing the quality of education that the kids here in Upshur County deserve.”

In other action, the state school board approved the closure of Norwood Elementary School in Harrison County due to structural issues with the building.

The board also approved the merger of those students into Simpson Elementary, Nutter Fort Primary and Nutter Fort Intermediate Schools.