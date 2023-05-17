MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ridgedale Elementary School held two events this week to focus on students’ future careers.

“Careers on Wheels” has been a recurring event at Ridgedale Elementary School for some time, but this was the first year that students got to participate since COVID-19. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday with kindergarten through fifth grade circulating through the wheels that showed up, as well as Pre-K students. Students also got to participate in “Career Day” on Monday, where the school showcased inside jobs like doctors, lawyers, therapists, and business owners.

A total of 15 different businesses showed up, in which they told students what their job is, what they do, and how their work vehicle is incorporated into their job. Some of the businesses and occupations that showed up included:

Racecar

Limousine

Boat

Towing truck

Morgantown Police Department

Mon County Schools Maintenance Department

Mon Power

WBOY 12 News

School counselor, Meghan Beech wanted the students to have a more hands-on experience when teaching students about other careers, so she brought the idea to life after starting her job at Ridgedale. She told 12 News why it’s important for students to have this experience, she said, “I believe it’s important to start with their careers at this age. This allows our students to have the connection with what they do in the classroom, with a successful future. And this event allows our students to have a hands-on event, to where they can touch the trucks, see the trucks, and a lot of these careers are outside jobs.”

While visiting the 12 News Jeep, most of the classes got to do a mock interview with a reporter, to see what it’s like to be interviewed in the field. One student mentioned what career she was most excited to visit by saying, “I’m excited to see, that racecar… Because my cousin likes to play with racecars.” Another told the reporter, “I get to see all of like, some more careers.” When asked why she thinks it is important to see these careers, she added, “Because like, you’ll be able to figure out what you want to do when you’re an adult.”

The school counselor would like to thank students, staff, and businesses who helped set up and participated in the event. She is looking forward to next year’s Careers on Wheels event.