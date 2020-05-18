Rising Stars RESET Inc. receives grant from Dollar General

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Rising Stars RESET Incorporated, an after-school program in Fairmont, has received a grant from Dollar General.

Rising Stars is a nonprofit resource for families that helps assist children with learning comprehension and provides tutoring and other activities in subjects like reading and math.

The program is for students from pre-school through eighth grade. It helps all students who may see struggles in learning and understanding the material.

The $2,500 grant from Dollar General will go toward buying supplies for the summer Literacy Program. The program will now be able to purchase several new books, STEM learning builder kits and online software used to help with reading.

Executive Director Sherry Kinder said the focus is on reading because if students see more difficulty in reading, that’s where you can see kids fall behind in school. People at Rising Stars want to catch those tendencies early enough so everyone can see success in school.

“There are so many worlds, and there are so many things you can explore through reading,” said Kinder. “It also helps with mastering school, and I know that reading, as it says it’s fundamental, and if you can get that down, you will do better in all the other subjects.”

This program is available for all students of any age, and it will be free. This summer however, will have a limited number of spots because of COVID-19. Rising Stars will release more information on its Facebook page.

“I just want to thank Dollar General again and again because without their generosity we wouldn’t have the opportunity to do any of this,” said Kinder.

Rising Stars is located at 501 Monroe St. It can be reached at 304-368-1500. Beginning Tuesday, it will also be out in the parking lot handing out bagged lunches for students who want to swing by and grab one.