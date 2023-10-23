RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rivesville Middle School is getting a little bit more musical thanks to the help of a new grant.

On Monday, the school held a ceremonial band concert in celebration of the school receiving the VH1 Save the Music Foundation Grant.

The grant provided the school with $40,000 dollars worth of band instruments, music stands, music books and much more. The instruments they received included: eight flutes, 11 clarinets, six trumpets, four trombones, three alto saxophones and a variety of percussion instruments.

Band director, Josh Tharp was very excited about what the grant will do for the school, he said that the new equipment will allow more students who are not able to afford an instrument to play in the school band.

“It’s a much-needed upgrade. I’ve been here for four years, I’ve built the program from 17 kids to 35 kids. When I came here we barely had any school instruments. I had to borrow instruments from West Fairmont Middle and Fairmont Senior High School so the kids would have enough instruments,” Tharp said.

This is the 14th year of the VH1 program operating in West Virginia which has the goal of funding all 180 middle schools in the state, including schools that are K-8 or middle and high school combinations.

Rivesville marked VH1’s 156th school. According to Randall Reid-Smith, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator, VH1 projects to reach every school by 2027.

Schools can apply by contacting stmschool@savethemusic.org and tou can see the qualifications here.