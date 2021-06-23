Salem University holds drone camp

SALEM, W.Va. – Salem University held the first day of their two-day drone camp on Wednesday.

The university partnered with Marathon Petroleum and Thrasher Engineering to give 48 students, who are attending the six-week “Upward Bound” Program, a lesson about drones.

Students first sat through a lesson on how the machines work, before moving outside to see drones in action.

The large drone is set up for flying

Officials with Salem University said it’s an exciting thing for these students to see.

“It’s an opportunity that, you know, many students don’t get to see,” said Javaid Syed, IT and Computer Science Program Chair at Salem University. “So, I’m very happy to see that the students are here, they look excited, they’re participating, and maybe some of them will come into this field.”

After seeing the drones, students then were able to fly smaller drones and even make their own.