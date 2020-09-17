SBA provides grant for Upshur County school roof

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The School Building Authority has given Upshur County Schools more than $600,000 to replace a school roof.

Union Elementary School has been dealing with roof problems for the past year. The SBA announced the grant earlier this month, which comes with a $50,000 dollar match from the county.

Principal Michelle Fleming said it would allow her and her staff to focus on education so much more.

“A new roof is certainly going to give us a significantly higher level of protection and little less anxiety when we get the forecasts,” said Fleming.

Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus said the new roof at Union Elementary is one of the final steps in the county’s current plan for its facilities.