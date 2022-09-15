CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Education has released the Balanced Scorecard results for the 2021-2022 school year, revealing that school attendance in the state is shockingly low.

Several factors for each school and county were scored in four categories: Red—does not meet standards, Yellow—partially meets standards, Blue—meets standards and Green—exceeds standards.

Statewide

As a whole, West Virginia’s score was passable in the high school graduation rate and middle and elementary school behavior categories, but that’s where it ends. According to the scorecard, English Language Arts for all ages, mathematics for all ages, and attendance for all ages all failed to meet standards. Attendance was particularly concerning, with all grades scoring in the bottom of the lowest category.

But, according to the WVDE, some schools saw improvement as well. “This year, 33 of 34 schools previously identified as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools in 2018-19 have exceeded school improvement status. The performance of these schools is no longer within the range of newly identified CSI schools. Additionally, these schools also demonstrated improvement in the indicators that led to the schools’ identification,” according to a release from the WVDE.

Notable data from counties in north central West Virginia include several counties in the red for attendance, meaning they did not meet standards: Harrison County high schools, all grades of Lewis County Schools, Preston High School, Tucker County High School and Buckhannon Upshur High School.

Several counties also were marked green for exceeding expectations in some categories, including elementary and middle school behavior in most counties, graduation rate in five years in Gilmer, Lewis, Tucker and Webster counties, and graduation rate in four years in Randolph County.

Here are the full results for counties in north central West Virginia: