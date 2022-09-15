CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Education has released the Balanced Scorecard results for the 2021-2022 school year, revealing that school attendance in the state is shockingly low.
Several factors for each school and county were scored in four categories: Red—does not meet standards, Yellow—partially meets standards, Blue—meets standards and Green—exceeds standards.
Statewide
As a whole, West Virginia’s score was passable in the high school graduation rate and middle and elementary school behavior categories, but that’s where it ends. According to the scorecard, English Language Arts for all ages, mathematics for all ages, and attendance for all ages all failed to meet standards. Attendance was particularly concerning, with all grades scoring in the bottom of the lowest category.
But, according to the WVDE, some schools saw improvement as well. “This year, 33 of 34 schools previously identified as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools in 2018-19 have exceeded school improvement status. The performance of these schools is no longer within the range of newly identified CSI schools. Additionally, these schools also demonstrated improvement in the indicators that led to the schools’ identification,” according to a release from the WVDE.
Notable data from counties in north central West Virginia include several counties in the red for attendance, meaning they did not meet standards: Harrison County high schools, all grades of Lewis County Schools, Preston High School, Tucker County High School and Buckhannon Upshur High School.
Several counties also were marked green for exceeding expectations in some categories, including elementary and middle school behavior in most counties, graduation rate in five years in Gilmer, Lewis, Tucker and Webster counties, and graduation rate in four years in Randolph County.
Here are the full results for counties in north central West Virginia:
Barbour
- Elementary
- English Langage Arts – N/A
- Mathematics – N/A
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- English Langage Arts – N/A
- Mathematics – N/A
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- English – N/A
- Math – N/A
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Doddridge
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Gilmer
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Graduation rate (5 years) – Exceeds standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Meets standards
Harrison
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Lewis
- Elementary
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- Behavior – Meets standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Graduation rate (5 years) – Exceeds standards
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Marion
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Meets standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Meets standards
Monongalia
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Preston
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Randolph
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Exceeds standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Meets standards
Ritchie
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Meets standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Exceeds
Taylor
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Tucker
- Elementary
- Attendance – N/A
- Behavior – N/A
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Graduation rate (5 years) – Exceeds standards
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Upshur
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Meets standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Partially meets standards
- Attendance – Does not meet standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
Webster
- Elementary
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- Middle
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- Behavior – Exceeds standards
- High
- Graduation rate (4 years) – Meets standards
- Graduation rate (5 years) – Exceeds standards
- Attendance – Partially meets standards
- On Track to Graduation – Partially meets standards
To see results in all categories for all West Virginia counties, click here.