ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Many schools are starting back up for the 2022-2023 school year, and three counties in north central West Virginia have officially started their school year on August 17.

Those traveling in Barbour, Gilmer and Randolph counties should be aware of the traffic laws that come into play during the school year.

Citizens should be aware that schools are back in session. 12 News spoke with Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. about school zone speed limits and school buses when they signal a drop-off.

“Just be aware that you have to, these school zones, the lights come on, and they’ve went all summer basically with those lights flashing and no kids present, and now the kids are there, so be aware of all those school zones. Once the yellow lights come on, you need to stop because the next step is for the red lights to come on, and the stop sign to come out, and it is illegal to pass a bus,” said Robert Elbon Jr., Randolph County Sheriff.

Sheriff Elbon Jr. said most school buses have a visual recording device they can use to track down drivers who break those laws.