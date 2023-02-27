CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia may soon welcome Taiwanese teachers to the state as part of a U.S.-Taiwan teacher exchange program.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Education, Taiwanese ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao, along with members of the Taiwan government, will sign the Memorandum for the U.S.-Taiwan Education Initiative on Feb. 28 at the State Capitol Complex.

Part of the agreement includes a teacher exchange program between Taiwan and West Virginia, to teach Chinese to West Virginia schools. There are three Taiwanese educators currently teaching in West Virginia.

“Under the initiative and framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States on International Education Cooperation and West Virginia House Resolution 12, the parties agree to enhance mutual cooperative ties, by means of exploring exchange opportunities for Chinese and English language teachers and resources to better serve language programs in mutual schools, universities and other institutions,” the release said.