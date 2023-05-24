FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Meteorologist Khalil McIver and Snowbird visited East Dale Elementary School on Wednesday morning to honor students who took part in the 2022 Snowbird Summer Reading Program.

The Snowbird Summer Reading Program encourages students around the region to use their imaginations while learning about the world through reading. Across summer break, students read books and track their progress in order to compete for the most pages read at their level.

There were around 16 students who took home top marks for the program from kindergarten to fourth grade. The top reader with the most pages read approached nearly 10,000 pages!

Before the readers were honored, Khalil gave a short presentation on what he does as a Meteorologist. Afterward, Snowbird and company congratulated the readers and wrapped up the ceremony with the “Snowbird shuffle.”