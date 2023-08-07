LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — With the start of a new school year, students are busy preparing for classes and after-school activities. However, one high school has hit an unexpected bump in the road and is worried about what students in one particular program are going to do.

South Harrison High School is currently in the process of finding a new band director after the current band director accepted a new position outside the schooling system.

The principal of South Harrison High school, Ronald Keener, said that he has spoken with several people who are interested in applying for the band director position at South Harrison. When asked how long he feels the hiring process will take, he said that he feels confident that the high school will have a band director in place by the start of the coming school year and is ready to see a change in the program.

“I would like to see a revitalization of the program. The South Harrison Band has dwindled down to less than 25 members currently. I’ve worked at several other schools and been highly involved in bands that have phenomenal programs and I would just like to see our population of band students grow. I would like to see more competitions and more parades, you know just a stronger culture for the band. The band is a family away from home for most students within high school,” Ronald Keener, Head Principal of South Harrison High School, said.

South Harrison High School is currently still accepting applications for the Band Director position, if you are interested in the position, you can apply here. The position will close on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and interviews will be scheduled by Keener shortly after.