BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — “When will I ever use this in real life?”

This may be something you’ve heard a student say before and the West Virginia STEAM Technical Assistance Center (TAC) aims to tackle that by bringing workforce-ready learning directly into West Virginia middle and high schools.

On Tuesday, students at Bridgeport High School combined science, technology, engineering mathematics and even the arts to solve real-world problems such as parking at the New River Gorge.

“So these trains are there to show them how they can transport people in and out of the area, additionally though, they’re doing a lot of coding. So with this coding, they’re programming stops and pieces like that. They’re also doing research of the area, what are the exciting things, what are the points of interest they need to look at and stop at. So—it brings the whole thing alive to them but it’s actually—they’re learning so much coding as they go that they really don’t even realize they’re doing that as they’re working with these trains,” Director of Student Enrichment for the West Virginia Department of Education Joey Wiseman said.

Since its launch in 202, more than 35,000 students from grades six to 12 have participated in STEAM TAC, including every middle school in the state. Their goal now is to target all high schools, specifically freshmen and sophomores.

Teachers and schools who would like the program to visit their schools can learn more and reach out to the program directly here.