HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — One Marshall University senior from the Class of 2023 has accepted her diploma at a younger age than most.

Taya Horob, a marketing major from North Dakota, wore her cap and gown during Marshall University’s graduation ceremony on April 29 at just 19 years old.

According to Marshall University, Horob’s college career began in 2021. Upon arrival at Marshall she had already received dozens of credits via dual credit courses from Williston High and Williston State College in North Dakota.

“From a very young age, Taya was very attentive. She watched with curiosity and quickly realized that she, too, could learn,” her mom, Tracy Horob said. “At 4 years old, Taya was very eager to start kindergarten. She wanted to be able to go to school and learn everything her older peers were learning.

Taya Horob (Marshall photo)

Growing up, Horob took to learning German and stayed active as a percussionist in the school band, as well as a swimmer, volleyball player and drag racer.

Initially interested in criminal justice, she chose to change her focus after getting her first job at Genesis, a retail shop.

“I was promoted to a senior keyholder by the time I was 16, and I worked there all the way up until I moved here,” Taya said. “My boss — he was the one who kind of changed my mind on what I wanted to be. I knew I wanted to be a business major after that.”

Horob looked to her relatives in West Virginia, specifically her aunt Brianna (Christianson) Kinder, while she searched for a school to attend, ultimately settling on Marshall University, which Kinder had attended.

“I started as a finance major and took one finance class and decided it wasn’t for me,” Taya said. “Then I changed to marketing. It was actually one of the professors here that influenced that change to marketing — Uday Tate. He was the one who convinced me to get my MBA, too. He’s been the strongest influence, as far as me loving the Marshall business program.”

After receiving her degree from the Lewis College of Business in just 2 years, she now plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

“I like to do things people think I can’t do. That’s what really drives me,” she said. “I’ve always watched my credits super closely because I always strive to be done at the earliest time possible. I don’t think I really set out with a goal of being done by the time I was 19, but once I got closer, it was one of my strong goals.

Horob also kept a close eye on her finances.

“She maintained employment throughout high school, focused on saving as much money as she could in hopes of graduating college debt-free,” Horob’s mom said. “Taya is on track to meet her goal and will be graduating from college debt-free.”