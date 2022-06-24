ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Davis & Elkins College Upward Bound Summer Program continues to help prepare first-generation college students and low-income students for college.

On Friday, students were awarded for their academics at the recognition luncheon in the Myles Center for the Arts.

Erin Chambers from Tucker County High School is in her third year at the summer program, and as a rising senior, won’t be able to return next year.

Chambers said, “It’ll be close and dear to my heart, sorry, I’m going to enjoy this program, and I’m going to miss it so much.”

Courses in the program teach a variety of subjects and skills:

Physics

Mathematics

Composition

Literature

Financial literacy

Robotics

Technology

Life skills

Foreign language

“I would say the most beneficial thing about upward bound is the opportunity to not only further who I want to be in the future, but taking the steps to go and like actively like job shadow we did that, for me personally, it’s the experience that is going to take you through your college career and into your adult career,” said Elkins High School student Charles Brown.

There are 87 students from surrounding counties who will finish their Upward Bound Summer Program after one week of virtual sessions during the first week of July.