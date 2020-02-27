The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) deadline is quickly approaching

ELKINS, W.Va. – The application deadline for an important document for anyone planning to attend college this year is quickly approaching.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid also known as the FAFSA, is due March 1, only four days away.

The FAFSA helps determine the awarding of more than $150 billion in federal aid as well as state aid for qualifying students.

“Some families feel like they don’t need to file, I always recommend to file because certain institutions have grant funds that are above and beyond the Pell Grant cutoff,” Tessa Randolph, Davis and Elkins Associate Director of Financial Aid explained. “Then also, the Higher Education Grant, it has a higher tier and a higher cutoff for grant eligibility there. So, I recommend filing and then always following up with your institutions on their deadlines.”

If the FAFSA is turned in past March 1st, the amount of awarded financial aid dramatically decreases.