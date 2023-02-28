CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — GreenPower is bringing its electric school bus pilot program to four new counties this week, including three school districts in north central West Virginia.

Harrison, Lewis, Upshur and Mineral counties are the newest school districts to join the pilot program. Each county is holding a press release for the public to ask questions about the all-electric, zero-emission, West Virinia-made buses, and then they will ceremoniously deploy the new buses, according to a GreenPower release.

Harrison

Harrison County Schools will hold a press conference on Wednesday, March 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Victory Elementary School in Clarksburg and launch the bus immediately after.

“Harrison County Schools recognizes that electric school buses are the future of school transportation and will shape the way students ride to school,” said James Lopez, assistant superintendent of Harrison County Schools in a GreenPower release. “We are excited to be a part of this program with GreenPower and have the ability to make riding an electric school bus a safe, clean experience that’s part of our student’s daily lives.”

Lewis

Lewis County Schools will hold its press conference on March 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the bus garage in Weston. The following day, the bus will be deployed in Lewis County at 6:30 a.m. and make its first drop-off at Leading Creek Elementary School.

“We are proud to bring the students of Lewis County Schools a clean and safe way to get to and from school through our pilot program with GreenPower Motor and the state of West Virginia,” said Dr. Robin Lewis, Superintendent of Lewis County Schools. “Electric school buses provide a myriad of benefits that will have a positive impact both inside and outside the classroom.”

Upshur

In Upshur County, the press conference will be held on March 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Transportation Department in Buckhannon. The deployment for the county will take place on March 3 at 6:15 a.m. and will make stops at Buckhannon Academy, as well as Buckhannon-Upshur Middle and High schools.

“I am extremely pleased that we will be testing the first electrically powered school bus on our Upshur County roads. Being a very rural county, it will be enlightening for our Transportation Department to see how we might adapt a possible future fleet of electric buses to be efficient and effective in our rural terrain,” said Superintendent Dr. Harrison.

Across the state, an electric bus will also be deployed in Mineral county on March 1.