CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The deadline for the West Virginia Hope Scholarship was extended for Norwood Elementary students and others experiencing emergency closures last week, and now, Treasurer Riley Moore says more changes could be on the way.

According to a press release sent Monday, Moore is pushing for the application deadline for the scholarship to be removed completely so that applications would be accepted all year. Currently the application period is from March 1 to May 15.

He also said he wants to change the scholarship so it is awarded quarterly; currently, funds are distributed once per semester in August and January, and students must be prequalified.

“Now that we have more than a full year of the Hope Scholarship in operation, and we’ve seen the level of interest across the state, I believe it’s time to open this program to the maximum extent possible for all eligible students,” Treasurer Moore said in the release. “We believe we can and should allow year-round applications in the future.”

The Hope Scholarship, which offers families $4,488 per year toward their student’s alternative education to public school, has had to evolve since it was signed into law in 2021, including beginning its first year with overcoming a lawsuit.

Just in the last week, several changes to the Hope Scholarship were approved, including the extended deadline for Norwood students and reimbursement for “off the shelf” curriculum packages. The second change means that families are now able to use Hope Scholarship funds for curriculum outside the program’s online Education Market Assistant (EMA) portal, which opens the options to include “some of the most widely used curriculum providers,” according to the release.

The curriculum change is already in effect for this year’s Hope Scholarship recipients, and Treasurer Moore said that his recommendations will be considered by the Hope Scholarship Board “in the coming months.”