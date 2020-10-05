U.S. News and World Report recognizes Fairmont State University in 2021 rankings

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the first time in recent history, U.S. News and World Report recognized Fairmont State University in its 2021 rankings.

Fairmont State was included as a Top 100 Performer on Social Mobility and a Top 50 Public School in the Regional University South category. This is the 36th year that U.S. News and World Report has been released Best Colleges Rankings, which aims to highlight institutions students may want to examine more closely when choosing where to go to college.

To allow for valid comparisons, the U.S. News and World Report place colleges and universities into 10 distinct ranking groups across four geographical areas: North, South, Midwest, and West. Fairmont State is included in the Regional Universities South category.

President Dr. Mirta Martin said the school is humbled to receive this honor and appreciate the recognition of all the school’s hard work.

“We have people that love what they do, and each and every day aim to put their passion into the work that they do by educating our students, and by looking after our students,” said Martin. “Again, I am very grateful to have earned this recognition for Fairmont State, and its because of the dedication of our faculty, our staff, and that our of students. It truly takes a village to get this type of performance quality.”

Martin said the university will continue to prove their dedication to educational excellence as they have been doing, and this honor is just more motivation to do so. For the full story, visit Fairmont State’s website.