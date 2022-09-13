CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual review of colleges and universities, including seven schools in north central West Virginia.

Not all of the schools in the area overlap in the college and university ranking categories. For example, larger schools like West Virginia University are ranked in the “National Universities” category while smaller schools like Davis & Elkins College are ranked under the “Regional Colleges South” category.

For the most accurate direct comparison of schools in the area, refer to the U.S. News Overall Score, which is a numbered score out of 100.

West Virginia University

WVU in Morgantown was ranked 234th as a National University out of 433 schools; by comparison, Marshall was ranked 299th. WVU was also ranked top 100 for its nursing program, and in the top 125 for its engineering program.

Overall score: 47

Fairmont State University

Fairmont State in Marion County was ranked 88th in the Regional Universities South category out of 136, and 42nd in Top Public Schools (South) out of 58.

Overall score: 37

West Virginia Wesleyan College

WVWC in Buckhannon was named the 12th top school in Regional Colleges South and 7th in Best Value Schools (South) out of 33.

Overall score: 70

Davis & Elkins College

D&E in Randolph County was ranked 18th for Regional Colleges South and 23rd for Social Mobility, meaning it enrolls a high number of lower-income and Pell Grant students.

Overall score: 63

Glenville State University

Glenville in Gilmer County was ranked 47th in Regional Colleges South in its first year as a university. It was also ranked 10th in the Top Public Schools (South) and 9th in Best College for Veterans (South).

Overall score: 48

Salem University

Salem in Harrison County was ranked among the worst Regional Universities South at tied for 135th out of 136 schools.

Overall Score: Bottom 25%

Pierpont Community and Technical College in Marion County was not included in the ranking.

For more information about how colleges are ranked by U.S. News and World Report, click here.