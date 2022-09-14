MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — United States Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, made a stop in north central West Virginia on his “Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.”

Cardona visited West Virginia University’s Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute on Wednesday morning after launching the tour on Sept. 12. The visit to the Rockefeller Institute was to highlight how community schools are helping students recover academically and get the mental health support they need. They traveled to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to talk about Early Childhood Education.

In order to get this help and support, mental health programs and efforts were highlighted to recruit and support educators funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP).

Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten and Undersecretary James Kvaal will also be visiting these schools, and other stops will be made in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina.

First Lady Jill Biden helped kick off the tour in Tennessee and North Carolina on Sept. 12, where she and Cardona highlighted ways states and districts are recruiting and preparing qualified educators into classrooms.

On September 13, Cardona made his way to Virginia to discuss the use of ARP funds, Special Olympics and inclusion for students with disabilities, and academic recovery and parent engagement for English Language Learners and Special Education students.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join Cardona in Pennsylvania on Sept. 15 to discuss meeting students’ basic needs in higher education, community schools providing wraparound support to students, and President Biden’s debt forgiveness plan and public service loan forgiveness.

To wrap up the tour, Cardona will visit Camden, New Jersey to talk about National Partnership for success.

In an effort to expand access to effective academic and mental health supporting K-12 schools, the Biden-Harris Administration recently launched: