CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties is creating a new scholarship program for families with students attending local private Christian schools.

The organization announced in a release Thursday that the program will be funded with an initial donation of $50,000 from Larry and Amy Swann, and will be called the Lewis Marshall Swann Education Fund.

Children residing in Doddridge and Harrison counties who are attending eligible private Christian schools within these counties which have been approved under 501(c)(3) by the IRS are eligible for the support if their families are in emergency situations that would otherwise prevent them from maintaining or pursuing their education.

The program will primarily focus on children who are considered to be from asset-limited and/or income-strained but employed homes so that those families do not have to choose between paying vital bills and expenses and providing additional opportunities for their children, according to the release.

Families that receive the scholarship can also benefit from the United Way linking them up with human resource services for additional aid.

According to the release, eligible schools will be responsible for submitting potential referrals to the United Way office for further review and school administrators will know to prioritize students and families who are experiencing emergency situations or dire need.