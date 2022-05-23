BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Board of Education (UCBOE) is offering the virtual learning option for students returning to school in August.

UCBOE officials said some families and students preferred virtual learning, so they decided to leave it up to the students to choose whether to go back to school or to stay at home. Homeschool students can enroll in virtual learning, and homeschooled students in other counties can enroll in virtual learning with the UCBOE.

According to UCBOE officials, the quality of education the virtual learning students receive is just as good as the in-person students, but they said the student needs to be willing to do that hard work at home.

“It started with the pandemic, and through that, we have found that many families appreciate that option. We’ve found that some students learn better in a virtual environment, and so this tailors that experience to them, to be able to participate in the benefits of being in a school system, but being able to learn at their own pace at home,” said Stacy Marteney, Upshur County Board of Education Virtual Learning Coordinator.

UCBOE officials said that virtual learning students can still participate in sports and other extracurricular activities for socialization.

Information for Upshur County Virtual School can be found on their website.