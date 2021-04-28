Upshur County receives federal funds for bus upgrades

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local school system has received a federal grant to update its fleet of buses.

Upshur County Schools has received $160,000 in Diesel Emission Reduction Act funds.

One of the older buses to be replaced in the Upshur County fleet

That money will help to replace eight school buses in the county’s fleet with more efficient diesel vehicles.

School officials said they’re excited for the change to help keep their fleet in good order and to make a difference for their families, too.

“We’re excited, just that we’re protecting the health and the air quality for our families and our children and our community, and that’s our overall goal,” said Jodie Akers, director of transportation for the county system.

Having the newer vehicles in the fleet will also affect the amount of money given by the state to help upgrade those vehicles.

