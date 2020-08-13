Upshur County school administrator named statewide award finalist

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County school administrator has been recognized for her work by the state Department of Education.

Stephanie Bennett has been named a finalist for the Service Personnel of the Year Award.

Bennett was the coordinator of services and payroll supervisor for the school system, and other administrators said her commitment to supporting Upshur County schools makes her a natural fit for the award.

“Stephanie is someone who goes above and beyond. She always looks for ways to help other people and if she doesn’t know the answer, she’ll do all that she can to figure out what it is so that she’s helping those who are in need,” said Upshur County Schools Communication Specialist Kayla Yocum.

The year’s other four finalists come from Gilmer, Kanawha, Marshall and Wirt Counties.

The winner will be announced in a virtual ceremony later this year.