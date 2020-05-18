Upshur County school officials push graduation ceremony back to June

TENNERTON, W.Va. – One north central West Virginia county is making some changes to graduation ceremonies this year.

Seniors at Buckhannon-Upshur High School were scheduled to attend a graduation ceremony at the end of this week, but school officials said circumstances outside of their control forced them to push the ceremony back to June.

Students who still want to attend this weekend can set up a time to walk across the stage with family.

“We sent out a survey, and we had several options that students had. They told us that they wanted that face-to-face graduation with their peers, and that was important to them,” said Upshur County Superintendent Sara Stankus.

Stankus said the county school system has been working with local health officials to ensure any plans made will keep students and families safe.

The new ceremony date is June 26 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s stadium.