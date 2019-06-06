Upshur County schools ask for community input on schools’ future

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – School officials in Upshur County were asking for input from the community on what the next ten years should look like.

The Buckhannon Opera House hosted the first Upshur Next meeting this afternoon. It’s the first in a series of events for the community to share what they want to see for students in the county.

Superintendent Sara Stankus said it’s the first step towards making the school system’s next ten-year plan.

“We talk about the arts in one of our meetings, maybe we talk about athletics, or CTE offerings. How can we increase those offerings, the career-technical, how can we be more responsive to business and industry, and what does that look like in terms of education?” said Stankus.

The final Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan will be due to the state next summer.