UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – A long-time educator in Upshur County has accepted a position at the state level.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Education, Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31, 2022.

The current superintendent of Upshur County Schools has 32 years of education experience, with five as Upshur County superintendent.

Stankus earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Marshall University and an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and Special Education from West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC).

Throughout her career, Dr. Stankus has served in multiple counties as a teacher, special education teacher, counselor and principal, according to the WVDE.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Stankus join our efforts at the West Virginia Department of Education,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “She is an esteemed educator with a heart for teaching, learning and children. She will be a great asset as we continue to focus on issues of student achievement and as we advance public education in our state.”

Dr. Stankus will join Deputy Michele Blatt as part of the Department’s executive leadership team.