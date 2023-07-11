BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday evening, The Upshur County Board of Education convened for the first time since the West Virginia Department of Education took over the school system during an ongoing review of allegations of misspent federal COVID money.

However, because the state has taken over the school system, there wasn’t much the board could discuss. According to new superintendent Christy Miller, during the state’s takeover, agenda items must be submitted to the state ten business days in advance. Miller said in the short term, meetings will be largely “informational” due to this policy.

Miller was appointed two weeks ago by the new West Virginia Superintendent of Schools to oversee the school system. Miller used most of the meeting’s abridged agenda to introduce herself to the small group of citizens in attendance.

“So, my message is the same one that I shared with all employees on Friday in an email,” Miller said prior to the meeting. Miller said that during the meeting she told those in attendance: “This is like planting a seed. We have to cultivate through water, sunlight and fertilizer to grow a very strong plant. Because out of the ashes, we all know, we can grow strong plants and together, this system will come out much stronger.”

The state board of education will meet Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and Upshur County Schools are on the agenda with a particular item being “an update regarding additional non-compliance and progress toward addressing previously identified non-compliances in the Upshur County Schools Special Circumstance Review.”

12 News will be monitoring that meeting and will have continuing coverage on Tuesday.